Savannah State University possibly making changes to programs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes could be on the way at Savannah State University.

The university’s provost has sent recommendations to the president of the school about programs that could possibly no longer be offered at Savannah State.

State representative and former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson said she brought up concerns during a legislative meeting that Savannah State may have to cut some programs. She says low admission rates may be to blame.

Rep. Jackson made the comments during the Savannah Chamber of Commerce Eggs and Issues Legislative Breakfast.

Savannah State’s provost sent recommendations to the school’s president, Kimberly Ballard-Washington.

WTOC requested information for more details from Savannah State specifically what programs could get cut and have not received any documents at this time.

Savannah State officials sent WTOC a statement saying quote, “The President is in receipt of recommendations from the Provost, but no decision to cut academic programs has been made at this time.”

We’ve also reached out to several members of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia to explain the process a university must take to drop programs. We are waiting to hear back.

We’ll keep you updated on these possible program cuts at Savannah State as we learn more.

