Search continues for man convicted in deadly 2019 shooting in Ellabell

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement is still looking for a man they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Taveres Tarrel Brown. They say he was supposed to stand trial last week for charges related to a 2019 deadly shooting at an Ellaball convenience store, but he didn’t show up to court.

He’s been out of jail for three years after a judge granted him bond.

Brown’s attorney said on Friday, his client was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

These charges all stem back to that 2019 shooting at an Ellabell convenience store which killed 39-year-old Kevin Jermaine Johnson.

Brown’s attorney, Malone Hart said his client was not the shooter, but instead was indicted for grabbing the gun involved in an altercation with Johnson. He then loaded a round and handed the gun to his brother, Wandell Hills, encouraging him to shoot Johnson.

Wandell Hills (Bryan County Jail)

Hills was convicted of felony murder among other charges and was sentenced to life in prison plus five years with the possibility of parole. That’s according to Hart.

He says Traveres Brown was in court for each day of the trail until Friday when Brown did not show up.

Hart says the last time he spoke with Brown was Thursday evening and has reached out multiple times since but has not heard back.

If you have any information, you can call the sheriff’s office at 912-653-3800.

