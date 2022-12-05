‘This is very upsetting:’ Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier reacts to deadly shooting on W. 38th St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Violence continues to rise in Savannah. According to Savannah Police records, as of the week ending November 26th, there have been 296 shootings in the city so far this year.

That’s compared to last year’s numbers at the same time with 241 shootings. 55 more shootings than in 2021.

This year’s numbers don’t include the most recent shootings this past week. That means, we’ve now hit 300.

The last two shootings happened over the weekend on the same block. Both shootings claimed a life.

Right now, it’s not known if the shootings were connected.

“This is very upsetting,” Savannah Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier said.

Loved ones remembering the two people who were killed in senseless acts of gun violence with candles and balloons.

Savannah Police are still searching for their killers.

On Sunday in addition to a 35-year-old being killed, a 23-year-old man was shot on West 38th and Bulloch streets.

A 39-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet during that same shooting.

Both are expected to recover.

This area isn’t a stranger to crime. District 1 Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier says she’s gotten several calls about crime in this area.

“It’s either the loitering or some type of illegal or unwanted activities.”

She says she discussed with city staff several ways to tackle crime in the area including adding lights and cameras in the coming weeks.

She also says there will be more police in the area but they won’t only be riding around in cars. She says officers will be on foot talking to people about what they need to improve this community, as a part of SPD’s violent crime task force.

“We’ve got a lot of suffering tonight from families who are dealing with this tragedy here. I will be looking for every opportunity to increase police presence in the area and to put any other tools over there that’s going to change the behavior of the activity that continues to occur in that one particular area on that corner.”'

WTOC saw the director of neighborhood safety and engagement talking to neighbors Monday morning.

In the meantime, Alderwoman Lanier says code enforcement and sanitation will be finding ways to make this area look and feel better for people living here.

As far as these shooting investigations police have not arrested any suspects and will continue investigating.

