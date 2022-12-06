Bad soil causes deck on Hutchinson Island to collapse

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A study is revealing what caused a deck next to the Savannah Convention Center to collapse.

It’s important to note the damage happened the same day an earthquake was recorded near Metter.

We’re learning from Chatham County engineers it was bad soil that caused this deck on Hutchinson Island right next to the convention center to collapse. You used to be able to see the damage through here but now they have a gate surrounding this area as construction workers are getting ready to rebuild.

Here’s what it looks like now after they’ve demolished a portion of the deck.

The county had a study conducted that revealed what caused the damage. Many have been wondering if an earthquake felt the same day caused the collapse. County engineer Suzanne Cooler says it probably did play a role.

“That morning that it collapsed there was an earthquake that probably shifted the soil in certain areas, and pushed more soils towards the wall,” Chatham County Engineer Suzanne Cooler said.

The deck collapsing has left the Chatham Area Transit Ferry with only one dock to transport passengers.

Cooler says engineers will start rebuilding the structure of the deck next week.

She’s not sure how much repairs will cost in total but Cooler says so far the county has spent $4 million on demolition, materials and design.

But Cooler says they haven’t picked a design yet, which is their next step.

“We’re still working on the best design to rebuild in a way that will last longer and be more structurally sound.”

While bad soil is cited as the cause of the deck collapse, they say the other structures near the deck, like the convention center are stable because

They are built on different foundations.

“We haven’t seen movement in those. We have monitored that throughout our demolition and we’re going to through construction.”

“She’s not sure when the deck will be back up and running but she estimates it should sometime next summer.

