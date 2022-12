Candler County Sheriff’s Office looking for teen last seen on Nov. 23

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Candler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teen last seen on November 23.

Deputies say Destiney Ramirez was last seen on Highway 23 North in Candler County at 4 a.m.

Ramirez is a 17-year-old female who is 5′7″ and weighs 250 pounds.

Anyone with information should call law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.