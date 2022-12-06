Sky Cams
Council votes on partnership with company for off-duty officers in Garden City

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Big news for Garden City Off duty officers. They’ll now be insured and get paid more.

The pay rate is going up to $50.00 an hour it was between $40.00 - $45.00 before.

With Monday’s vote, a company called Off Duty Management, Inc. will take over monitoring overtime, getting the payments to the officers on time and making sure they all have insurance coverage.

Off duty officers are like independent contractors so the police chief said they needed the added protection when they’re not on official duty.

“Now, the officer knows they’re covered. That’s to me a big sigh of relief because that’s a concern of mine if an officer is injured and not covered, but thinking they’re covered because they’re wearing this uniform,” Chief Gil Ballard said.

The agreement will also insure the city’s equipment.

When the partnership is all set-up, there will be a link on the city’s website to Off Duty Management for those wanting to request an officer.

In addition to the $50.00 an hour rate. You’ll pay an extra $6.00 for company fees and $4.00 for the city.

