Damp and foggy commute, warmer afternoon ahead

WTOC First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:21 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Patchy fog will be possible during the morning commute, so you may want to add a couple minutes to your commute.

A few showers are also possible during the early morning hours. The wind will become southeasterly throughout the day, bringing warmer air in. Tuesday morning will be a few degrees warmer, with morning lows in the mid 50s. Highs will be in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies during the afternoon.

Our warming trend continues Wednesday morning with lows in the mid to upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s. Upper 70s will be around Thursday and Friday afternoon as well, along with dry conditions. Highs will be running about ten degrees above average during this time.

Our next front moves in late Friday, dropping highs back into the upper 60s  to lower 70s on Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday. Sunday morning will be cooler with lows in the upper 40s along with a slight chance of rain.

Tropical update:

An area of low pressure over 700 miles north of the Leeward Islands could become a subtropical system by the end of the week. This system is not expected to impact land.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

