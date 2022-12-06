Ga. Senate run off election is Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In less than 24 hours, Georgians will decide who will represent them in the US Senate.

This has been a race with record-breaking turnout and we expect to see a lot of people at the polls Tuesday.

“Tomorrow is a big day,” Republican Challenger Herschel Walker said.

More than 1.8 million Georgians cast their ballots early. Nearly 30,000 voters showed up in Chatham County.

“Who’s already voted and who still has to vote tomorrow?” Walker said.

Sen. Warnock and Walker made several stops for their final campaign pushes throughout the day.

Warnock said: “He was an amazing running back and he’s gonna need those skills because come Tuesday we’re gonna send him running back to Texas.”

“Our problem we have right now...we decided to get the wrong leaders in Washington,” Walker said. “We gotta get people in Washington that’s gotta stand up.”

WTOC spoke with Sen. Warnock one-on-one last week during his final hometown stop in Savannah.

“My life is a testament that leadership is not about an office. It’s about a commitment to doing the work,” Warnock said.

He spoke confidently that Georgians will re-elect him to serve his first full term in the senate.

“I’m honored that the people of Georgia have given me a chance to continue that work over the last two years in the senate. I’m looking forward to six more years of that which I see as my life’s project.”

Neither candidate has let up on directly attacking the other’s past and in Walker’s case – his experience.

“What has Herschel Walker been committed to? And what is it in his life’s story that suggests he’ll be a champion for hard working people?”

“You can know you got a champion in Herschel Walker,” Walker said. “You will always have a champion in me.”

Unlike the midterms, the control of the senate is not up in the air. It’s secured, but Democrats have a chance to expand their majority. Republicans could split the senate 50-50, but Vice President Kamala Harris still has a tie-breaking vote.

