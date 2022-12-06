Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Hearing aids may help prevent cognitive decline, study says

A new study indicates hearing aids may help prevent cognitive decline and delay dementia.
A new study indicates hearing aids may help prevent cognitive decline and delay dementia.(James Musallam / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study indicates that hearing aids may help delay or reduce dementia and cognitive decline.

The findings were published Monday in JAMA Neurology.

Research has shown that hearing loss is an important risk factor for dementia. However, what hasn’t been clear is whether treating hearing loss would help prevent the progression of cognitive decline.

The new study suggests that may indeed be the case.

Researchers analyzed more than 3,000 studies to reach their conclusion.

The review found that people who wore devices to help with hearing loss performed 3% better on cognitive scores in the short term. The use of hearing aids was also associated with a 19% reduction in long-term cognitive decline.

The findings are important because preventing cognitive decline is much easier than trying to reverse it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Effingham Co.
2 people facing criminal charges after man found dead in Effingham Co.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Brunswick
Georgia Southern dorm
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Southern dorm
It might seem like the construction on the interchange at I-95 and I-16 will never end, but the...
I-16 at I-95 construction delays causing project to take longer, but end is in sight
Shooting on 38th and Bulloch
One killed, two injured in shooting at West 38th, Bulloch streets in Savannah

Latest News

Marking Ukraine’s armed forces day, Zelenskyy traveled to the eastern Donetsk region Tuesday...
Ukraine leader defiant as drone strikes hit Russia again
The door to Club Q is open as investigators continue to collect evidence after a mass shooting...
Colorado gay nightclub shooting suspect charged with hate crimes, murder
FILE - Stax Records founder Jim Stewart, center, poses for a photo with friends and students of...
Jim Stewart, co-founder of Stax Records in Memphis, dies
The London-based company Naama made the announcement on Instagram a few weeks ago, and since...
Tattoo studio offering to remove Kanye ink for free
K-9 Mina made a positive indication of narcotics odor on board the tractor-trailer in question,...
K9 alerts detectives to nearly 300 lbs. of cocaine on board tractor-trailer