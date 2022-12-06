Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Kraft Heinz recalls ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products

The Kraft Heinz Company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of its ready-to-eat Oscar Mayer Ham and...
The Kraft Heinz Company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of its ready-to-eat Oscar Mayer Ham and Cheese Loaf.(USDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Kraft Heinz Company announced a recall of its ham-and-cheese loaf due to cross-contamination concerns.

The company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of its ready-to-eat Oscar Mayer Ham and Cheese Loaf.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the products may have fallen victim to cross-contamination with under-processed material.

There are no reports of any illnesses related to the recall at this time.

Consumers are advised to take the loaf to the place of purchase for a refund or throw it out.

More information about the recall can be found on the USDA’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
I-95 Northbound
I-95 Northbound at Port Wentworth shut down following crash
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Patrick Hill
Bulloch Co. school employee faces simple battery charge after ‘attempt to discipline a child’

Latest News

More than two dozen far-right suspects have been arrested in Germany on accusations of plotting...
German authorities say they averted plot to take down government
Hubert and June Malicote, both 100, died within 20 hours of each other after nearly eight...
‘One for the ages’: Couple die hours apart after 79 years of marriage
The couple's daughter believes her father died of a broken heart, less than a day before his...
Husband and wife with 'fairy tale' love story die hours apart
Authorities in North Carolina's Moore County say two power substations were shot up by one or...
New evidence revealed in NC substation attack as power restored
The investigation into Donald Trump's companies continues, as the man himself grapples with two...
Trump under pressure from growing pile of legal problems