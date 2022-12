SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, Dec. 6 is Runoff Election Day in Georgia.

Please click here to view election results. The WTOC team will be updating numbers as they become available after polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Reminder that all results on Runoff Election Night are unofficial until results are certified at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.