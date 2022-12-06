Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Man arrested after stealing over $1,300 worth of toothbrushes, sheriff’s office says

Police arrested Tracy Jay Mofield after they said he stole over $1,300 worth of toothbrushes.
Police arrested Tracy Jay Mofield after they said he stole over $1,300 worth of toothbrushes.(Monroe County jail)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON, Fla. (Gray News) – A 37-year-old man was arrested on Monday in Florida after authorities say he stole over $1,300 worth of toothbrushes from a Walgreens.

Deputies responded to the Walgreens store around 10:40 a.m. after employees and in-store witnesses said a man, who officers later identified as Tracy Jay Mofield, walked out of the store with six electric toothbrushes without paying.

Authorities located the man in a white Lexus, which then sped away. They then located the vehicle again where it stopped.

When deputies confronted Mofield, they said he admitted to stealing the toothbrushes before throwing them off the Long Key Bridge.

Deputies then took Mofield to jail and charged him with larceny.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
I-95 Northbound
I-95 Northbound at Port Wentworth shut down following crash
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Patrick Hill
Bulloch Co. school employee faces simple battery charge after ‘attempt to discipline a child’

Latest News

More than two dozen far-right suspects have been arrested in Germany on accusations of plotting...
German authorities say they averted plot to take down government
Hubert and June Malicote, both 100, died within 20 hours of each other after nearly eight...
‘One for the ages’: Couple die hours apart after 79 years of marriage
The couple's daughter believes her father died of a broken heart, less than a day before his...
Husband and wife with 'fairy tale' love story die hours apart
Authorities in North Carolina's Moore County say two power substations were shot up by one or...
New evidence revealed in NC substation attack as power restored
The investigation into Donald Trump's companies continues, as the man himself grapples with two...
Trump under pressure from growing pile of legal problems