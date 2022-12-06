Sky Cams
Mary’s Place of the Coastal Empire holding Reindeer Run

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend, you can get your steps in while you “Step Up and Step In” to help change your community at the Mary’s Place Reindeer Run.

Doris Williams is the Executive Director of Mary’s Place of the Coastal Empire. She is with us to explain how hitting the road for a 5K run/walk Saturday morning can help fight bullying and support rape survivors.

