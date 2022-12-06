Sky Cams
Mills Lane passes away at 85

Lane passed away early Tuesday morning.
Lane passed away early Tuesday morning.
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame has announced the passing of Mills Lane on Tuesday.

Lane was a longtime resident of Reno and was a district attorney before becoming a District Court Judge in Washoe County.

His son confirmed his father’s passing in an email to KOLO 8 News Now, saying Lane passed away early Tuesday morning. They say he was comfortable and surrounded by his family.

Lane became the All Far-East welterweight boxing champion when he was stationed in Okinawa during his stint in the Marine Corps.

He turned professional while still enrolled at the University of Nevada, Reno, compiling a record of 10-1.

He would become a household name when he refereed a boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson, a match in which Tyson bit Holyfield’s ears twice. Lane would disqualify Tyson for it.

In 2006, Lane had the new justice administration building in Reno named after him, which houses the Reno Municipal Court and the Washoe County District Attorney’s office.

He became a prosecutor with the Washoe County District Attorney’s office in 1971 and spent nearly 17 years there.

