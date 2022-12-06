Political science professor discuss Ga. US Senate runoff

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgians are once again heading to the polls in the state’s US Senate runoff pitting incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock against Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Assistant political science professor at Georgia Southern doctor Kimberly Martin says turnout is crucial.

“If you’re on Herschel Walker’s campaign, what you’re looking for is turnout, turnout, turnout on Election Day. Traditionally, Republican voters like to vote on Election Day, so that’s what you want – is for voters to come out today,” Asst. Professor of Political Science Dr. Kimberly Martin said.

But she says record early voting numbers could favor Senator Warnock.

“We know from the general election, that democrats tend to be early voters. So, if that’s any indication of whether he’ll do well tonight or not, then early voting is a good sign for him,” Dr. Martin said.

So far, the Secretary of State’s office reports more than 750,000 voters have already cast their ballot today alone.

That number is projected to grow.

“We’re going to break 1 million, and in the general election, we had 1.4 [million], so anything past 1 million in a runoff election is pretty much gravy at this point considering we already have 1.9 million votes in the bank with both early and absentee voting,” Gabriel Sterling said.

Senator Warnock is looking for a win to extend Democrats’ control in the Senate while Walker is looking to take back the seat for Republicans.

“They don’t want to be the party at this point, that can’t win these state level, national level elections so this would give them some momentum.”

Tuesday, state elections officials report low wait times at polling places thanks to early voting.

“When you have such a high turnout in the early voting section, you know that the available voters have shrunk by 27% statewide. It’s different for every county, but every county has banked a lot of votes already, so it makes Election Day much easier,” Sterling said.

Dr. Martin says the Coastal Empire could be a key indicator in how well each candidate does Tuesday night.

She says Savannah is expected to vote for Senator Warnock, but if more rural areas like Effingham and Bryan County post high turnout Tuesday, that could be a good sign for Herschel Walker.

