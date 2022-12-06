Polls open at 7 a.m. for Ga.’s U.S. Senate runoff election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia voters will head to the polls to make their final decision in the U.S. Senate runoff race on Tuesday.

The highly anticipated runoff race between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock will be decided.

As always, make sure to grab your ID. If you voted in the General Election last month, you will go to the same place to vote Tuesday – but there are two changes.

Voters at Ferguson Avenue Baptist will instead vote at Montgomery Athletic Association. And voters who usually go to Savannah Christian School will instead go to Silk Hope Baptist Church to cast their ballot.

The Chatham County Board of Elections says those changes were due to conflicts at the sites themselves and they have plenty of poll workers to get through the day and expect it to go smooth.

“In the morning time, we generally will have some lines, people trying to get to work so they are there before 7, but we will process them through very quickly with only one item on the ballot than people don’t,” said Billy Wooten with the Chatham County Board of Elections.

The only race on the ballot is the U.S. Senate seat, which is it’s between Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and his republican challenger, Herschel Walker. The winner will represent Georgia for the next six years.

Usually for a runoff election, the number of voters is lower than the General Election, but with this high profile election, it is hard to tell if that will be the case this time around.

Chatham County also had more than 24,000 people vote early, which could bring lower numbers out to the polls Tuesday.

Poll workers are ready to go, staff is excited about finally bringing this election season to a close, I expect we will have a good crowd at the polls, whether it will be as many as we had last month it remains to be seen,” Wooten said.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

