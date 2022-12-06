Sky Cams
Renowned boxing referee Mills Lane dies at 85

Boxing referee Mills Lane pumps his fist while being inducted into the International Boxing...
Boxing referee Mills Lane pumps his fist while being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame during the annual induction ceremony in Canastota, N.Y., Sunday, June 9, 2013. Lane's "Let's get it on" prefight words endeared him to boxing fans. At left is Lane's son, Terry Lane.(Heather Ainsworth | AP photos/Heather Ainsworth)
By Kevin Sheridan and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that boxing referee Mills Lane has died.

His son confirmed his father’s death in an email to KOLO. He said Lane died early Tuesday morning surrounded by family.

Lane became the All Far-East welterweight boxing champion when he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, while with the Marine Corps.

He turned to professional boxing while still enrolled at the University of Nevada, Reno, compiling a record of 10-1.

Lane became a household name when he refereed the boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson in which Tyson bit Holyfield’s ears twice. Lane disqualified Tyson for it.

Lane was a longtime resident of Reno and became a prosecutor with the Washoe County District Attorney’s office in 1971. He continued to work there for nearly 17 years there before becoming a district court judge in Washoe County.

A new justice administration building in Reno was named after Lane in 2006. The building houses the Reno Municipal Court and the Washoe County District Attorney’s office.

