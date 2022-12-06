Sky Cams
Savannah-Chatham students spread holiday cheer

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A safe way to celebrate the holidays is by listening to some carolers.

Savannah-Chatham County students spread cheer in the city on Tuesday.

“For the songs that had movement to it, it kind of like, came naturally for them to want to move to it. The song Elfie Selfie, they all came up to me like ‘Miss Hill, if Hairspray was a Christmas movie, this would be the song at the end of Hairspray,’” teacher Jasmine Hill said.

