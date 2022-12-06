Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah Fire Department looking for person of interest after fire

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest after a fire at Waffle House Saturday.

Savannah Fire Units responded to 1305 Abercorn at 2:30 am and found significant smoke coming from the building.

Crews extinguished the fire in one of the  storage rooms.

Anyone with information can contact the Savannah Fire Arson Unit at (912)644-5960 or the Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. Information leading to an arrest and conviction, can receive an award up to $10,000 (See attachments).

Savannah Fire Department looking for person of interest after fire
Savannah Fire Department looking for person of interest after fire(WTOC)

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Southern dorm
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Southern dorm
Shooting on 38th and Bulloch
One killed, two injured in shooting at West 38th, Bulloch streets in Savannah
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Brunswick
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Police investigating after woman’s body found in Riceboro
It might seem like the construction on the interchange at I-95 and I-16 will never end, but the...
I-16 at I-95 construction delays causing project to take longer, but end is in sight

Latest News

Mitchelville hosting drive-thru light display
Mitchelville hosting drive-thru light display
Deadly shooting on W. 38th St.
‘This is very upsetting:’ Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier reacts to deadly shooting on W. 38th St.
Fire Effingham Co.
2 people facing criminal charges after man found dead in Effingham Co.
Deadly shooting on W. 38th St.
Deadly shooting on W. 38th St.