Savannah Fire Department looking for person of interest after fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest after a fire at Waffle House Saturday.

Savannah Fire Units responded to 1305 Abercorn at 2:30 am and found significant smoke coming from the building.

Crews extinguished the fire in one of the storage rooms.

Anyone with information can contact the Savannah Fire Arson Unit at (912)644-5960 or the Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. I nformation leading to an arrest and conviction, can receive an award up to $10,000 (See attachments).

