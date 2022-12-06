Sky Cams
Savannah port terminal to get $410M upgrade amid big growth

In this photo provided by the Georgia Ports Authority, three vessels work to load and unload cargo at the Georgia Ports Authority Ocean Terminal, June 24, 2022 in Savannah, Ga. On Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 the Georgia Ports Authority announced it will start remodeling the docks at Ocean Terminal in January 2023 to handle two large container ships simultaneously. The work will begin to transition the 200-acre facility to a container-only operation. (Stephen B. Morton/Georgia Port Authority via AP)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Port of Savannah plans a $410 million overhaul of one of its sprawling terminals to make room for loading and unloading larger ships.

The Georgia Ports Authority board approved the project Monday under a plan to expand Savannah’s capacity for cargo containers by more than 50% by 2025.

It means major changes for the port’s Ocean Terminal, which currently handles most of Georgia’s breakbulk cargo such as lumber, paper and steel.

Those operations will move over the coming year to the nearby Port of Brunswick.

Ocean Terminal will be upgraded with new berths and eight ship-to-shore cranes, allowing the complex to focus almost exclusively on cargo shipped in containers.

