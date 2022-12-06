Statesboro establishes commission to help local businesses

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Business owners in Statesboro could have a new way to let their voice be heard.

The city has established a Business Commission that will be made up of business owners. They’ll serve as a liaison between the business community and City Hall.

Council member Venus Mack has helped get it started and says it will help a range of businesses.

They’re inviting business owners to apply for commission seats. They’ll choose seven to serve the first terms.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 16.

