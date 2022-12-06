Sky Cams
Statesboro Police searching for two runaway teens

(Statesboro Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is looking for two runaway teens.

According to police, 17-year-old Sarah Otting, from Chandler, Ariz. And 15-year-old Jayda Turnbow, from Effingham/Chatham area, left Willingway Hospital in Statesboro at 1 a.m. on Dec. 2.

Efforts to locate them to this point have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on either Otting or Turnbow’s location should contact Det. Donald White at 912-764-9911 or via email at tips@statesboroga.gov.

