Students relocated after car crashes into Georgia Southern housing building

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A 21-year-old faces charges after Statesboro Police cameras recorded him driving into a Georgia Southern University housing building.

He’s free on bond, as dozens of students relocate and crews start repairs.

Imagine it’s 2 a.m., a car turns off Georgia Avenue onto campus with a Statesboro Police officer behind it. The car races into this parking lot, barrels down the lane, misses a planter, a tree, and drives straight into the building. University officials say they’re thankful and amazed nobody got hurt.

Dashcam video captured the officer turning around in the road to follow the speeding car into the university parking lot, then seconds later when it crashed into the lobby of Centennial Place building #4.

Rayana Yarborough lives in another part of the building and knew nothing until they woke her and her roommates to evacuate.

“I wasn’t really in a panic or anything. But when I got down here and saw it, I was like “oh, okay”. It shocked me. I was saying “that’s crazy,” Yarborough said.

The university found motel rooms for everyone who was home at the time. All but 36 students have been allowed back in their apartments. A university spokesperson says they’ve found space on campus for them. They’re just amazed the driver, Landun Brock, didn’t strike a car or person before he hit the lobby wall.

“Obviously, we have hundreds of students living here. The fact we had nobody injured, even the driver had only minor injuries, is almost a miracle,” Georgia Southern University Vice President John Lester said.

Brock, a 21-year-old from Commerce, Ga., faces DUI, marijuana possession, reckless driving, and several traffic charges.

Depending on the timetable of when crews finish the repairs, students will have the option to move back into their spots in Centennial Place.

