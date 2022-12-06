Vidalia Police investigating weekend shooting

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured over the weekend.

Police responded to the shooting at 2:19 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 200 block of Nita Drive.

Officers found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigative Services Division at 912.537.4123 or CrimeStoppers at 912.386.4480.

