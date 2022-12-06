Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Voting wait times decreasing in Bryan County

(KOTA)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Voters saw about 45 minute check in times early voting last week but Tuesday the Secretary of State’s office says it’s more like 45 seconds.

They say there have been little to no problems with polling places across the state Tuesday thanks to huge early voting turnout.

Voters say they’ve been in and out of here in a matter of minutes compared to the general election and that it was important for them to cast their vote.

No, it wasn’t bad. Even the first time I came, it wasn’t bad at all. It took me two seconds to go in there and just vote, so I think that everyone should go out and vote,” Voter Susan Ward said.

“I want to continue my vote, it was tied before, but I want it to count today. There’s a lot at stake right now,” Voter Barry Robertson said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Effingham Co.
2 people facing criminal charges after man found dead in Effingham Co.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Brunswick
Georgia Southern dorm
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Southern dorm
It might seem like the construction on the interchange at I-95 and I-16 will never end, but the...
I-16 at I-95 construction delays causing project to take longer, but end is in sight
Shooting on 38th and Bulloch
One killed, two injured in shooting at West 38th, Bulloch streets in Savannah

Latest News

Hutchinson Island deck
Bad soil causes deck on Hutchinson Island to collapse
Voters
‘We have to speak out for our rights:’ Voters concerned about the state of our country
Vote
Political science professor discuss Ga. US Senate runoff
THE News at 4:30
Political science professor discuss Ga. US Senate runoff