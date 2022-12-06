Voting wait times decreasing in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Voters saw about 45 minute check in times early voting last week but Tuesday the Secretary of State’s office says it’s more like 45 seconds.

They say there have been little to no problems with polling places across the state Tuesday thanks to huge early voting turnout.

Voters say they’ve been in and out of here in a matter of minutes compared to the general election and that it was important for them to cast their vote.

No, it wasn’t bad. Even the first time I came, it wasn’t bad at all. It took me two seconds to go in there and just vote, so I think that everyone should go out and vote,” Voter Susan Ward said.

“I want to continue my vote, it was tied before, but I want it to count today. There’s a lot at stake right now,” Voter Barry Robertson said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.