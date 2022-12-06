Sky Cams
‘We have to speak out for our rights:’ Voters concerned about the state of our country

Voters
Voters(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - People casting their vote Tuesday say they are concerned about the state of our country, so coming back out to vote in a runoff to determine who will represent our state in the senate is no problem for them.

It was really a breeze for many who voted in Pooler Tuesday since there’s been practically no lines at the few precincts I stopped by. Poll workers say everything has gone smoothly so far.

These short waiting times come after 24,000 people voted early in Chatham County in this runoff election.

Whoever wins this race will represent Georgia for the next six years in the senate.

Sherry Proszek brought her 17-year-old son with her to show him the ins and outs of voting.

She says voting in this runoff election is crucial especially for women across the country.

“Being retired military we want to make sure we have proper representation for our country, for our state of Georgia. Especially as a Black Woman I feel like we have to speak out for our rights. This is our body. We have to make the decision on what we want to do with this body,” Voter Sherry Prozek said.

