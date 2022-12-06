Sky Cams
‘We welcome those voters on Election Day:’ Bulloch Co. opens 16 precincts for voters

By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County voters came to the polls Tuesday for this one single vote, or at least many of those who didn’t vote early last week. Even in a shorter time period, thousands did their civic duty before Tuesday.

“When we talk to voters, some people just believe in Election Day voting. They think it’s the only vote that matters. We welcome those voters on election day. That’s why we open up all 16 precincts, so they can cast their ballot,” Election Supervisor Shontay Jones said.

She says they staffed early voting with enough people and scanners to keep the lines to a minimum.

