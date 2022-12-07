Sky Cams
Benedictine holds annual Gannam Day ceremony

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Among the lives lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor was Benedictine Military School graduate Staff Sgt. George K. Gannam.

In the years since, BC started marking the remembrance day in his honor and in memory of the other fallen BC heroes of World War II.

The Gannam Day World War II Memorial Review ceremony was held Wednesday. BC says Gannam enlisted in the US Army Air Corps in 1939.

He had hoped to become a flight cadet. He was stationed at Pearl Harbor as a radio operator the day of the attack.

The 22-year-old was Savannah’s first victim of the war. His bravery is still remembered today with official reports saying he was running to save aircraft from being destroyed when he was killed.

Gannam was awarded the Purple Heart, the World War II Victory Medal and more after his death.

Our thoughts are with our Savannah military and all those who are remembering loved ones today.

