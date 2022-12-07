Bulloch Co. school employee faces simple battery charge after ‘attempt to discipline a child’

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-time educator in Bulloch County faces charges and possible dismissal over what the school district calls a “potentially inappropriate action” over disciplining a student.

Patrick Hill has served across Bulloch County schools for nearly 30 years. He was taken into custody last week after accusations from an incident in mid-November.

Hill faces a charge of simple battery. A statement from Bulloch County Schools describes “potentially inappropriate actions taken by an administrator at Mattie Lively Elementary School during an attempt to discipline a child. They added “Based on firsthand witness statements and a review of available surveillance footage, the superintendent did decide to seek termination.”

Hill posted bond and was released shortly after his arrest at the Bulloch County jail.

Hill has a hearing before the board on Dec. 16. We’ll keep you updated as this story develops.

