Dylan’s Wednesday Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into today, we’ve got a dense fog advisory in place for most of our inland counties through 10 AM this morning. Be sure to give yourself extra time to commute on the roads, and take it slow.

Outside of that, it’ll be a beautiful day around the area! Great for enjoying the outdoors. This morning, I’ll look for low temperatures in the upper-50s, with high temperatures in the upper-70s and lower the 80s later today.

Don’t worry, if you don’t have time to get outside today. I’ll be looking for similar weather for the rest of the work week. On both Thursday & Friday, I’ll look for more mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper-70s for most.

Then late Friday, I’ll look for a weak cold front to push through bringing a few small rain chances to the area. Plus, it’ll cool our weather back into the 60s with increasing rain chances through the start of next week.

