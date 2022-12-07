Home for the Holidays winners announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The winners of the annual Home for the Holidays contest have been selected. The big prize is getting to see their service member for the holidays!

Four of the five winners accepted their free flights home from the Savannah Airport Commission Vice Chairman Shirley James. Members from the Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy, and Army were selected this season.

“Oh my gosh, this is huge. Austin wanted to come home and we were saying, ‘Um, you might not be able to make it this year.’ My mom saw this contest early November and was like, ‘Look, you got to enter the contest.’ And it just so happens we did by the hair of our chinny chin chin, we got it in at the last minute, thank God,” LaToya Warren-Hendrex said.

“I’m always in the Christmas spirit, playing Christmas music and stuff, and when he heard about it, he gave me a call and asked me, ‘What’s going on? I heard I won a contest; did you put me in for it?’ Yeah I did, and he was fortunate enough to win, so we’re very fortunate; we’re happy,” Alonso Lopez said.

“It means a lot, honestly. I haven’t been home to Philadelphia in six or seven years, so I’m going home to see my grandmother, surprise her, and my daughter, my oldest daughter. It brought me to tears, I’m not going to lie,” SPC Patrick Murdock said.

Congratulations to all the winners and their families.

This is the eighth year the Savannah airport has held Home for the Holidays and WTOC is a proud sponsor.

