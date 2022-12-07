INTERVIEW: Sierra Pollard, CEO of Winnovation Agency

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Winnovation Agency was founded by experts in innovation to create a community of women entrepreneurs seeking community, consultation, and ideation.

Sierra Pollard, CEO of Winnovation Agency and founder of the Women’s Summit of the Lowcountry, joined Afternoon Break to talk about a very important event coming to the Lowcountry.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.