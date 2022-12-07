Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Liberty Co. Commission votes on two rezoning applications near exit 76 in Midway

Rezoning
Rezoning(WTOC)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Commission voted on two rezoning applications in the eastern part of the county.

They’re both off of I-95 near exit 76 in Midway. One of the permits is for 140 acres and 1 million square feet of warehouse space.

That zoning passed, but the commission is requiring the building plans to be approved by the board of commissioners.

They’re also requiring a development agreement for the roads near the warehouse.

The other permit, for 155 acres and 2.3 million square feet was tabled until the commission has more information.

Residents in the area have raised concerns about the impacts this would have on Islands Highway, a two-lane road, as well as Fire and EMS response in the area.

“There are thousands of other acres of I-16, thousands of other places. We do not need a warehouse, warehouses, millions of square feet,” Nancy Meyer said.

“I’d like to be fair, that we do table this until we can have further discussion with the developer, and also, me personally, I’d like to see an agreement on paper before we move forward,” Commissioner Justin Frasier said.

This follows a number of industrial rezonings in the same area this year. The second parcel will be brought to a vote at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LINK: Runoff election results in Georgia
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party, Tuesday, Dec. 6,...
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Fire Effingham Co.
2 people facing criminal charges after man found dead in Effingham Co.

Latest News

Patrick Hill
Bulloch Co. school employee faces simple battery charge after ‘attempt to discipline a child’
Toy donation given to Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire in memory of Quinton Simon
City of Savannah drone view
Beach sand now part of hold up in county, cities negotiations of tax dollars
Water well
Long County and Hinesville partnering on new water well