Liberty Co. Commission votes on two rezoning applications near exit 76 in Midway

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Commission voted on two rezoning applications in the eastern part of the county.

They’re both off of I-95 near exit 76 in Midway. One of the permits is for 140 acres and 1 million square feet of warehouse space.

That zoning passed, but the commission is requiring the building plans to be approved by the board of commissioners.

They’re also requiring a development agreement for the roads near the warehouse.

The other permit, for 155 acres and 2.3 million square feet was tabled until the commission has more information.

Residents in the area have raised concerns about the impacts this would have on Islands Highway, a two-lane road, as well as Fire and EMS response in the area.

“There are thousands of other acres of I-16, thousands of other places. We do not need a warehouse, warehouses, millions of square feet,” Nancy Meyer said.

“I’d like to be fair, that we do table this until we can have further discussion with the developer, and also, me personally, I’d like to see an agreement on paper before we move forward,” Commissioner Justin Frasier said.

This follows a number of industrial rezonings in the same area this year. The second parcel will be brought to a vote at a later date.

