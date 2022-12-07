New rating for Hardeeville Fire Department means insurance savings for you

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - A local fire department earned a recent distinction that could lower your home insurance bill.

The Insurance Service Organization rates departments like the Hardeeville Fire Department on their safety practices on a scale of 10 to 1 with one being the best score you can get.

Recently they improved the score of the Hardeeville Fire Department, but what does that mean for you?

“It will save residents, along with investors and future investors, money here in the city,” Assistant Chief Joey Rowell said.

He says the department’s achievement will save folks a variety of dollars depending on your insurance provider with extra incentives for commercial and industrial customers. They’ve been bumped into a class 2 rating, meaning not just good things for your wallet, but the city.

“Class 2 departments make up about four percent of the departments in the nation right now,” Rowell said.

Clearly it’s a prestigious club, so Howell was asked what goes into this distinction.

“A lot of paperwork with hydrant flows, building inspections, with equipment, with training, just making sure that we’re keeping up with our end of the bargain for the adequate protection of structures in the city,” he responded.

Rowell says when this goes into effect in March, all you have to do is go to your insurance provider and let them know this has happened at your local fire department, from there they’ll make the price adjustments necessary for your rate to drop.

