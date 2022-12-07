Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

A Johnson County restaurant manager sent a harsh message to employees about taking time off and was subsequently fired.
By Micah Bray, Greg Dailey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:29 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A manager at an Olive Garden restaurant in Kansas was fired after a harsh message was sent to employees about taking time off.

A representative with the chain confirmed the Overland Park restaurant manager’s firing to KCTV on Tuesday.

“We are no longer taking ANY excuse for calling off,” the manager’s message read in part. “If you’re sick, you need to come prove it to us. If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us. If it’s a ‘family emergency,’ too bad. Go work somewhere else.”

The message also said anyone who calls in more than once in the 30 days since it was sent out will no longer work at the restaurant.

The manager describes her own work ethic in the message, saying she worked when she felt sick and even made it to work after her car was totaled once.

A message from an Overland Park Olive Garden manager to staffers.
A message from an Overland Park Olive Garden manager to staffers.(KCTV5 viewer)

The message ends with a “thank you” to the employees who come in to work on time.

“We strive to provide a caring and respectful work environment for our team members,” the representative said. “This message is not aligned with our company’s values. We can confirm we have parted ways with this manager.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
I-95 Northbound
I-95 Northbound at Port Wentworth shut down following crash
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
Patrick Hill
Bulloch Co. school employee faces simple battery charge after ‘attempt to discipline a child’

Latest News

More than two dozen far-right suspects have been arrested in Germany on accusations of plotting...
German authorities say they averted plot to take down government
Hubert and June Malicote, both 100, died within 20 hours of each other after nearly eight...
‘One for the ages’: Couple die hours apart after 79 years of marriage
The couple's daughter believes her father died of a broken heart, less than a day before his...
Husband and wife with 'fairy tale' love story die hours apart
Authorities in North Carolina's Moore County say two power substations were shot up by one or...
New evidence revealed in NC substation attack as power restored
The investigation into Donald Trump's companies continues, as the man himself grapples with two...
Trump under pressure from growing pile of legal problems