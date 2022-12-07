Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Police: 76-year-old man burned, beaten, robbed by caretaker

Misty Pabst is accused of burning, beating, and stealing the car of a 76-year-old man in her...
Misty Pabst is accused of burning, beating, and stealing the car of a 76-year-old man in her care, according to the New Orleans Police Department.(OPSO)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:15 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Louisiana woman is behind bars after police say she beat and burned a 76-year-old man who was in her care then stole his car, WVUE reports.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the victim’s caretaker, 46-year-old Misty Pabst, beat him with a metal cane, burned him with a cigarette and demanded his car keys.

The incident happened Monday in the 7300 block of West Roadway Street, police say.

The victim reportedly told police he lost consciousness, and when he woke up, his 2016 Kia Soul and cell phone were missing.

Pabst was booked on two counts of armed robbery.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
I-95 Northbound
I-95 Northbound at Port Wentworth shut down following crash
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Patrick Hill
Bulloch Co. school employee faces simple battery charge after ‘attempt to discipline a child’

Latest News

More than two dozen far-right suspects have been arrested in Germany on accusations of plotting...
German authorities say they averted plot to take down government
Hubert and June Malicote, both 100, died within 20 hours of each other after nearly eight...
‘One for the ages’: Couple die hours apart after 79 years of marriage
The couple's daughter believes her father died of a broken heart, less than a day before his...
Husband and wife with 'fairy tale' love story die hours apart
Authorities in North Carolina's Moore County say two power substations were shot up by one or...
New evidence revealed in NC substation attack as power restored
The investigation into Donald Trump's companies continues, as the man himself grapples with two...
Trump under pressure from growing pile of legal problems