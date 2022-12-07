Sky Cams
Publix officially opening at the Eagle Commons complex in Statesboro

Publix
Publix(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, the first store in a long-awaited development opens its doors in just seven days.

As the new Publix opens, more stores and jobs will be right behind it.

While the opening of the store behind me has plenty of people abuzz, the developer of this project says there are more stores and businesses and jobs on the way maybe as many as 1,000 workers in the not so distant future.

Workers have packed Publix as they get the store ready for opening. Meanwhile, other storefronts move closer to opening in the Eagle Commons complex. Developer Darin Van Tassell says the lots here are all already taken with more businesses coming. He says work in University Station will pick up next year, with those restaurants and retailers beginning construction too.

“That’s what happens when you build a sports stadium and you have a major university across the street. The rest of the business community certainly follows,” Developer Darin Van Tassell said.

He says development with his Tormenta soccer team will continue, with a hotel and housing connected to the stadium.

And Publix opens next week Dec. 14.

