SCCPSS leaders react to hoax phone call made against Savannah High School

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County School leaders discussing the hoax phone call made against Savannah High School one week ago today.

Both Superintendent Ann Levett and Chief Terry Enoch are thankful for police, school staff and the many others that helped during such a scary moment. Levett also thanked their communications team as she stressed they did what they could to inform parents of the situation.

WTOC heard from a few parents last week who said were concerned they weren’t notified by the district in a timely manner.

Sheila Blanco who is a part of the communications team Levett told WTOC they first got a heads up about what they thought was an active shooter situation at 8:45 a.m. She says email notifications were sent out at 9:33 a.m. which is about 45 minutes later.

Blanco says records show all calls were made to parents by 9:34 a.m.

“If you have a number in the system and we dialed you. We can tell you what time it came whether you answered and what time we dialed again so please know all of these numbers all of those things were done so we can ensure that those messages were sent. We try to always communicate facts. We can’t control social media,” Levett said.

BOE Police say they were at the high school just two minutes after they got the hoax call.

Chief Enoch says this scary situation had teachable moments and they’ll continue do what worked and improve where they see fit just in case they’re faced with a similar situation.

“The safety of every student and every staff member in our school will never waver. We spent countless hours hours training, investing in school technology, implementing response protocols. Every school is trained to effectively lock down, secure the campus and ensure students and staff are safe,” Chief Enoch said.

Hopefully a scare like this won’t happen again but district staff say they also met to discuss all aspects of their response and see what worked and where they can improve in the future.

