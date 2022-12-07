Swearing in ceremony held for new Hilton Head mayor, council members

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The new mayor of Hilton Head Island has now officially been sworn in, along with the town’s two new council members.

Alan Perry is Hilton Head’s newest mayor. He was sworn in Tuesday, after winning an runoff election last month.

“I’m happy that that’s behind me and now we can move forward and begin to address the issues of our community,” Perry said.

He’s not the only fresh face to hit the council though. Steve Alfred, who said he’s participated in local governments in Atlanta, Illinois and Ohio, was sworn in to serve Ward 5.

“First priority because I represent the Sea Pines area is try to get the traffic problems at Sea Pines circle cleared up,” Alfred said.

The last newbie has slightly different priorities. Patsy Brison is a retired attorney who’s been a community advocate on the island for years, who now has an elected platform to lead change.

“One is of course workforce housing and how are we going to solve that issue workforce sustainability. Another is island resiliency or stormwater management,” Brison said.

Although their first council meeting was likely the quickest and most crowded they’ll see, the new mayor is hopeful for the progress this group can make.

“We’re all pretty much on the same page, we want the same greatness for Hilton Head it’s just how we get there and that may take some different avenues but we’ll get there.”

The former mayor and two councilmembers this group replaced were honored at the meeting as well, met by a standing ovation for their legacy of leadership. The only question now is what legacy the town’s newest group of leaders will leave themselves.

