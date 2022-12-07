Top Teacher: Melissa Flummerfelt

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Melissa Flummerfelt teaches first grade at Brock Elementary School in Savannah.

“I like to be able to show them how to do things rather than do things for them. The more independent they can be, the more they can captain their own ship, and it starts right at this level, when they figure out how to do it,” she said.

Flummerfelt has taught for six years and makes sure her class is a safe, loving space for learning.

“Where they are not afraid to make those mistakes. In order to learn, you have to make mistakes. If you don’t make any mistakes, you are not learning anything,” Flummerfelt said. “So, they have to be willing to feel safe to make a mistake with me. So, I can say you made a mistake, it’s not the end of the world, here’s how we fix it and grow from it.”

“Ms. Flummerfelt is that effervescent teacher, who is always happy, always smiling. She creates a classroom atmosphere her children love. They feel free to move. and she likes to be silly,” principal, Selina Ruth-Gillans said.

“I hope they know how much I love them. I hope they know they can succeed and do whatever they want to do in life,” Flummerfelt said.

