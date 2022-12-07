Toy donation given to Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire in memory of Quinton Simon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon’s remains were recovered by the Chatham County Police Department a few weeks ago.

Simon would’ve celebrated his second Christmas this year. This holiday season, both his family and other people that cared about him made a surprise donation of about 700 toys to the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire, both to honor Quinton, and spread some joy in his name.

Billy Sorochak, the Executive Director at Savannah’s Ronald McDonald House, says that a donation of that size will go a long way this Christmas season. He says that they serve around 300 families every year, and that for families that are staying at the house over holidays, donations, in many cases, are what allow them to have a traditional Christmas.

Between the medical bills and the stress the families face, many of them don’t have the time or resources to go shopping and pick out presents.

Sorochak says a donation like this is a huge stress reliever for a lot of families- and proof that something positive can come from something awful.

“Not all our families get to leave happy. So, this is something that is a common experience. I’ve lost 327 children during my stay here as director, and every single family that has that loss, it’s tough. It’s tough to be a part of it. But you know, if anything, things like this, this is something that came out of it for other families. And that’s inspiring,” Sorochak said.

Parents will be able to pick out which toys they want to give to their children, and if they won’t be able to wrap them themselves, there will be volunteers here one day to help with that.

