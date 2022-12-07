Sky Cams
Winter Wonderland Charity Benefit Gala

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What if we told you, you could attend a night of fun, fashion, and entertainment while helping out children in need?

That’s what’s happening at the Winter Wonderland Charity Benefit Gala this weekend.

To learn more about what’s all on the agenda for this magical evening is Event Organizer Cheryl Johnson and event participant Comia Flynn.

Making shrimp and lobster enchiladas
John Korbel releases new Christmas song
Making shrimp and lobster enchiladas
John Korbel releases new Christmas song
John Korbel releases new Christmas song
