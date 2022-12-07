Sky Cams
Women sue Apple, claiming exes used AirTags to stalk them

Apple's AirTags are Bluetooth locators that attach to and help users find items such as keys, wallets or laptops by giving nearly anything a digital footprint that enables it to be found on a map.(Source: CNN/Apple)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:33 AM EST
(CNN) - Two women are suing Apple, alleging their previous romantic partners used the company’s AirTag devices to track their whereabouts, potentially putting their safety at risk.

The proposed class action lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court in San Francisco on behalf of one woman from Texas and another from New York. They are seeking unspecified monetary damages.

CNN reports one of the women said her ex-boyfriend allegedly placed an AirTag into the wheel well of a tire on her car. The other said her ex-husband allegedly placed an AirTag in her child’s backpack.

Apple launched the AirTag in 2021. The Tile-like Bluetooth locator attaches to and helps users find items such as keys, wallets, laptops or even a car by giving nearly anything a digital footprint that enables it to be found on a map.

Soon after its launch, some experts warned the devices could be used to track individuals without their consent.

Earlier this year, Apple added more safeguards to the AirTag to cut down on unwanted tracking. But the new lawsuit alleges those safeguards have done little to protect victims.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

