Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Aerosmith cancels remaining 2022 Las Vegas residency shows over Steven Tyler’s health

FILE - Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston.
FILE - Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston.(Photo by Winslow Townson/Invision/AP)
By KVVU staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Aerosmith announced Thursday that they were canceling their final two shows of the year in Las Vegas because of concerns over singer Steven Tyler’s health.

In a social media post, the group said: “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out.”

Aerosmith had already canceled performances last Friday and on Monday.

In announcing the Friday cancellation, the group said Tyler was “expected to make a full recovery” for the show on Monday night.

Aerosmith later announced they were canceling Monday’s performance on the advice of Tyler’s doctor.

The group started performing shows for their Las Vegas residency in September.

In May, Aerosmith announced that Tyler voluntarily entered a treatment program for substance abuse after relapsing.

The band canceled the first set of their Las Vegas residency dates in June and July while Tyler focused “on his recovery and well-being.”

Aerosmith said tickets purchased through Ticketmaster would be automatically refunded. All other refunds are available at the point of purchase, the group said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Garden City
‘I received a knock on my door in the morning:’ Garden City attempting to shut down Airbnbs
I-95 Northbound
I-95 Northbound at Port Wentworth shut down following crash
Patrick Hill
Bulloch Co. school employee faces simple battery charge after ‘attempt to discipline a child’
Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah
Bulloch County teenager killed in ATV crash

Latest News

Tail wagging, Gunner was so excited to see his handler he jumped into his arms for a big hug.
Heartfelt reunion: Missing K-9 bloodhound reunited with its handler
A mayor in Iowa is getting pushback after posing partially nude in a calendar for charity....
Mayor in Iowa poses partially nude for calendar
Tail wagging, Gunner was so excited to see his handler he jumped into his arms for a big hug.
Heartfelt reunion: Missing K-9 bloodhound reunited with its handler
Aria Jenel joins WTOC team as new Daybreak anchor, Morning Break co-host
Aria Jenel joins WTOC team as new Daybreak anchor, Morning Break co-host
A mayor in Iowa is getting pushback after posing partially nude in a calendar for charity....
Mayor in Iowa poses partially nude for calendar