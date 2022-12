BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 15-year-old was killed in an ATV crash, according to the Bulloch County coroner.

Hayden Fields was killed in the rollover crash on Poplar Springs Church Road around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. His 12-year-old brother was flown to a Savannah hospital.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

