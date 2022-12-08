City leaders hold news conference day after Chatham Co. leaves LOST negotiations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County leaders walked away from a mediation session Wednesday in an attempt to resolve distributions of a local option sales tax between the county and its eight municipalities.

County leaders say the proposed offers didn’t produce an acceptable distribution for all parties involved.

If they don’t come to an agreement by Dec. 31, LOST will expire. That means some people could see a higher property tax bill to make up for it.

The cities and the county have been going back and forth about how to split the revenue.

Chatham County Chairman Chester Ellis says the county was ready to make a deal, until the cities added Tybee Island beach renourishment as part of the LOST agreement.

On Thursday morning, leaders from the county’s eight municipalities responded to the negotiations, holding an impromptu news conference in front of the Chatham County government building.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson spoke at that press conference, calling for Chatham County leaders to come to an agreement before the end of the year.

“Chatham County, through its plots and ploys end quote, is playing a dangerous game of chicken that threatens nearly 70% of the residents of this county with a tax increase. Enough is enough. We have been reasonable. We have been more than reasonable,” Mayor Johnson said.

County leaders haven’t responded officially, but before the news conference began, an inflatable clown was placed in a window of the Chatham County government building facing out towards cameras. A Chatham County communications official has been asked about the inflatable clown, and responded she would look into the matter.

