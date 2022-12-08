Dylan’s Thursday Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve got another dense fog advisory in place for most of our far western inland counties through 9 AM this morning. Even though we’re on under an advisory in Savannah, we’ll still be looking for patchy fog.

Be sure to give yourself extra time to commute on the roads, and take it slow. Outside of that, it’ll be another beautiful day around the area! Great for enjoying the outdoors. This morning, I’ll look for low temperatures in the upper-50s, with high temperatures in the upper-70s and lower the 80s later today.

Heading into tomorrow, I’ll look for our next cold front to move through sooner than expected. This will bring more cloud cover and scattered showers to the area through the second half of tomorrow.

Then, we’ll continue looking for cooler weather back into the 60s with mostly cloudy skies and slight rain chances over the weekend. Then, we should stay near average through the start of the week, before we warm back up before next weekend.

