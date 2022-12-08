Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Hearing scheduled for 3 charged in Crocker case

Mary and Elwyn Crocker, Jr.
Mary and Elwyn Crocker, Jr.(Effingham County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three suspects accused of murdering two children in Effingham County will be back in court Thursday morning for pre-trial hearings.

Elwyn Crocker Sr., Mark Wright and Kim Wright will all appear before a judge in Springfield.

The bodies of Mary Crocker and her brother Elwyn Crocker Jr were found in the backyard of their family home in 2018.

Five people were charged in the case. They all have a family connection to the two children.

Elwyn Crocker Sr, Kim Wright, and Mark Wright all face murder charges in their deaths. All three also face the potential of the death penalty.

Roy Prater and Candice Crocker have already pled guilty to murder.

The hearings are set to begin at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
I-95 Northbound
I-95 Northbound at Port Wentworth shut down following crash
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Patrick Hill
Bulloch Co. school employee faces simple battery charge after ‘attempt to discipline a child’

Latest News

The fire at the encampment happened on October 1.
Savannah city council plans to discuss what’s next for the space under Truman Bridge and how to spend next year’s budget
Garden City
‘I received a knock on my door in the morning:’ Garden City attempting to shut down Airbnbs
THE News at 11
Garden City attempting to shut down Airbnb’s
I-95 Northbound
I-95 Northbound at Port Wentworth shut down following crash