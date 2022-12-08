Hearing scheduled for 3 charged in Crocker case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three suspects accused of murdering two children in Effingham County will be back in court Thursday morning for pre-trial hearings.

Elwyn Crocker Sr., Mark Wright and Kim Wright will all appear before a judge in Springfield.

The bodies of Mary Crocker and her brother Elwyn Crocker Jr were found in the backyard of their family home in 2018.

Five people were charged in the case. They all have a family connection to the two children.

Elwyn Crocker Sr, Kim Wright, and Mark Wright all face murder charges in their deaths. All three also face the potential of the death penalty.

Roy Prater and Candice Crocker have already pled guilty to murder.

The hearings are set to begin at 10 a.m.

