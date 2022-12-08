Liberty Co. residents concerned by industrialization off Islands Highway

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Board of Commissioners has rezoned 140 acres of industrial space off I-95 in the eastern part of the county this week, while putting off a decision on another application for around 155 acres until further notice.

This is all part of an effort to industrialize the area off Islands Highway, and many people who live in the area are less than pleased.

These recent rezoning decisions follow a pattern of industrial rezoning off Islands Highway just this year. While county officials say it aligns with their plan of industrial growth in the area, residents down Islands Highway say they still have some concerns.

“All of this area was flooded and had water for a couple weeks,” Ashley Mosier said.

Mosier lives near a lot of the rezoned area on Islands Highway. She says she believes over recent years, the increase in paved surfaces throughout the area has led to increased flooding in places like her backyard.

“We began to realize not only myself, but our neighbors down the street, that adding that building and things, really you know, you have all of that hardpack, all of that building, that the water just runs off and has to go somewhere,” Mosier said.

This is just one of the concerns that Mosier and her neighbors have. Other things include the traffic the warehouses would bring to Islands Highway – which is only a two-lane road.

“We shouldn’t have to wait another 5-10 years and lose lives, or have school bus accidents, or you know, those kinds of things, because the roadway hasn’t been improved. This is a small, two lane road,” Mosier said.

These two most recent applications make for four industrial rezoning projects just this year – all off exit 76 on I-95.

Jeff Ricketson, the director of the Liberty Consolidated Planning Commission, said the county doesn’t plan to rezone anything further east than it already has after these applications.

“We’re not talking about developing the entire coast, all the way out to the water’s edge. It’s just really the first couple miles off exit 76,” Ricketson said.

Ricketson also says the developers of these warehouses will be required to help fund road improvements.

“Developers are going to be asked to contribute their share, their proportionate share to the cost of doing the improvements that the county is going to have to put in to accommodate the industrial development,” he said.

Still, Mosier drives around the historic areas of Midway worried about the warehouses that could soon be near them.

“I believe it’s like a cancer. When more big money comes in, they’ll change the zoning, they’ll change the wetlands, they’ll change those things. Until it fits their agenda,” Mosier said.

Meanwhile, Ricketson said this development will take place over time.

“All of these warehouses are not going to be constructed at the same time and be here instantly. It will take place over a period of years as dictated by the market. The county does have the good fortune of having a little bit of time to build the roads before demand is to the point where they have to be in place,” Ricketson said.

One of those rezoning applications from Tuesday night was tabled until further notice. County officials said they wanted more information about it.

