Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Neighboring schools, community comes together to help Pinewood coach battling cancer

By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-time private school coach in South Georgia has plenty of people on his team as he hopes to beat some health challenges.

Stroll the halls of Pinewood Christian today and you’ll see a whole lot of blue, for a school whose colors are green and orange.

True Blue Georgia Southern shirts filled classes and halls in support of long time teacher and coach Andy Callaway, who’s battling cancer.

“He coached just about everybody in the high school, taught everybody too. He’s a big deal at Pinewood,” student athlete Jake Rogers said.

Students and faculty paid to skip their usual school uniforms in favor of gear for Callaway’s alma mater and favorite college team. The money raised goes to him and his mounting medical bills.

“Treatments, doctors, gas, travel - it gets expensive. If we can help carry that burden and ease that burden, we’re going to do what we can to support him,” Assistant Headmaster Lacy Shuman said.

The support went viral. Neighboring private schools joined the effort, whether Callaway’s coached for them in the past or even against them.

“They’re competition, yeah. And Coach Callaway always wants to win and be the best. In this situation, the GISA and our sister-schools want him to be at his best.”

She says they’re all drawing from one of Coach Callaway’s favorite coaches, Erk Russell’s simplest two word motto. “Do Right”.

They say, as much as Coach Callaway does to support his Pinewood family, this was the least they could do.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
I-95 Northbound
I-95 Northbound at Port Wentworth shut down following crash
Patrick Hill
Bulloch Co. school employee faces simple battery charge after ‘attempt to discipline a child’
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

Mary and Elwyn Crocker, Jr.
Discussions continued until January after hearing for 3 charged in Crocker case
THE News at 6
City leaders hold news conference day after Chatham Co. leaves LOST negotiations
THE News at 6
Liberty Co. residents concerned by industrialization off Islands Highway
THE News at 6
Discussions continued until January after hearing for 3 charged in Crocker case
THE News at 6
Neighboring schools, community comes together to help Pinewood coach battling cancer