Neighboring schools, community comes together to help Pinewood coach battling cancer

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-time private school coach in South Georgia has plenty of people on his team as he hopes to beat some health challenges.

Stroll the halls of Pinewood Christian today and you’ll see a whole lot of blue, for a school whose colors are green and orange.

True Blue Georgia Southern shirts filled classes and halls in support of long time teacher and coach Andy Callaway, who’s battling cancer.

“He coached just about everybody in the high school, taught everybody too. He’s a big deal at Pinewood,” student athlete Jake Rogers said.

Students and faculty paid to skip their usual school uniforms in favor of gear for Callaway’s alma mater and favorite college team. The money raised goes to him and his mounting medical bills.

“Treatments, doctors, gas, travel - it gets expensive. If we can help carry that burden and ease that burden, we’re going to do what we can to support him,” Assistant Headmaster Lacy Shuman said.

The support went viral. Neighboring private schools joined the effort, whether Callaway’s coached for them in the past or even against them.

“They’re competition, yeah. And Coach Callaway always wants to win and be the best. In this situation, the GISA and our sister-schools want him to be at his best.”

She says they’re all drawing from one of Coach Callaway’s favorite coaches, Erk Russell’s simplest two word motto. “Do Right”.

They say, as much as Coach Callaway does to support his Pinewood family, this was the least they could do.

